Permits and Inspections Department moves to more permanent location in Virginia Beach after shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A big step forward for people who worked in Building Two, the site of the tragedy in Virginia Beach.

The Planning Department which is also known as the Permits and Inspections Department will move Friday afternoon from the Municipal Center to a more permanent office on Sabre Street near Lynn Haven Mall in Virginia Beach.

Because of Friday's move, all Planning and Community development offices will be closed until Monday August 26.

The department says permits and inspections will continue to process online requests while the offices are closed.

Employees say online requests will be reviewed as quickly as possibly, but response times may be delayed.