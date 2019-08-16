One of ten planned buildings now open, promises to bring industry and jobs to Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A new building at Tech Center Research Park is now open with nine more buildings planned to be built for businesses to call home and is projected to bring more jobs.

The Research Park’s developer’s, W. M. Jordan Company and Virginia Tech, along with local city and business leaders, inaugurated the new building in a ribbon cutting ceremony, Friday afternoon. W. M. Jordan Company said in a statement it projects the park to bring over 5,500 new jobs.

The first building in the  $450 million project broke ground in August 2017. It now houses companies including Richmond-based Gather and ITA International. 

The building includes tools and services such as WiFi, utilities, and meeting rooms. The park also boasts close proximity to companies and entities such as  NASA Langley Research Center and Alion Science and Technology.

Space is still available to for lease in building one. Leasing is already underway for building two, expected to start construction in Spring 2020. Leasing and general information can be found here.

