Officials respond after vehicle crashes into Accomack County building

ACCOMACK Co., N.C. – Police had to investigate on Friday after a vehicle drove into a building.

Around 2:13 p.m., officials were dispatched to a a vehicle into a building at 25258 Lankford Highway in Onley.

Medic 92, Ladder 9, Reserve Engine 95, Sprint 2, DPS 3 and Medic 7-2, which was clearing the Hospital, responded on the call.

Crews found a single vehicle into a commercial building when they arrived on scene.

One patient was removed from the vehicle and evaluated and three employees were removed from the business uninjured.

Accomack County Building Inspectors responded to ensure ‘structural integrity’ of the building.

Onley Police Department handled the investigation and Randy’s Service Center handled towing.