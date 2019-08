NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a commercial fire in the 300 block of W. 21st Street Friday morning.

According to the department, the call came in at 6:56 a.m. for the fire, and the fire was being wrapped up around 8 a.m.

The affected business was Volcano Sushi and China Bistro.

No injuries were reported, but neighboring businesses were affected. Orange Theory, a nearby gym, canceled its 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. classes.