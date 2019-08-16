Nationals infielder, Kellam High School product Ryan Zimmerman eyes return to Washington’s roster

RICHMOND, Va. – Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman is well on his way to a return to the Nats’ roster.

On Friday night, he started a rehab assignment with the Double-A Harrisburg Senators who are in Richmond for a matchup with the Flying Squirrels.

Washington Nationals' All-Star, Virginia native and former UVA star Ryan Zimmerman is expected to play at The Diamond TONIGHT on a rehab assignment with the Harrisburg Senators 🎟️ https://t.co/0SlXy5BPQW pic.twitter.com/PI5S5dNeZ0 — Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond (@GoSquirrels) August 16, 2019

Zimmerman, a product of Kellam High School and the University of Virginia, has been on the injured list since July 22nd due to a foot injury.

He’s in the midst of his 15th Major League Baseball season – all with the Washington Nationals. The fourth overall pick in the 2005 MLB Amateur Draft is the Nats’ all-time career leader in hits, extra base hits, total bases, doubles, home runs and runs batted in.