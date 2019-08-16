Nationals infielder, Kellam High School product Ryan Zimmerman eyes return to Washington’s roster

Posted 11:06 pm, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09PM, August 16, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman is well on his way to a return to the Nats’ roster.

On Friday night, he started a rehab assignment with the Double-A Harrisburg Senators who are in Richmond for a matchup with the Flying Squirrels.

Zimmerman, a product of Kellam High School and the University of Virginia, has been on the injured list since July 22nd due to a foot injury.

He’s in the midst of his 15th Major League Baseball season – all with the Washington Nationals. The fourth overall pick in the 2005 MLB Amateur Draft is the Nats’ all-time career leader in hits, extra base hits, total bases, doubles, home runs and runs batted in.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.