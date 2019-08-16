Man taken to hospital after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a person was found with a gunshot wound Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of Early Street for a person possibly suffering with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they said they found an adult man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken by medics to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Detectives have not released any suspect information or the circumstances surrounding this incident but ask for anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit at tip through the P3 mobile app.