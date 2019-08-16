Man killed in crash involving vehicle, golf cart in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. – A man was killed in a crash between a golf cart and a compact car early Friday morning.

According to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, at 12:48 a.m., crews were dispatched to Fairway Drive and the Route 10 Bypass. When crews arrived, they found an overturned vehicle with heavy damage and a golf cart with very heavy damage.

A Nightingale air ambulance was dispatched, but the man driving the golf cart succumbed to his injuries on-scene before he could be transported.

The driver of the car was treated on-scene for minor injuries.

Route 10 at Fairway Drive remained closed for five hours while law enforcement investigated the crash.