Man hit by 18-wheeler near Jordan Bridge in Portsmouth

Posted 3:31 pm, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:59PM, August 16, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man was hit by an 18-wheeler at the base of the Jordan Bridge Friday afternoon.

Photo: News 3 reporter Nana-Séntuo Bonsu

The call came in at 2:03 p.m. Authorities say the crash happened in the 3900 block of Elm Street.

Portsmouth Police have secured the scene, and all eastbound traffic is being rerouted. All westbound traffic is delayed feeding in.

Drivers are advised to take the Downtown Tunnel or the Gilmerton Bridge across the river until access to the Jordan Bridge is restored.

This is a developing story.

Google Map for coordinates 36.807821 by -76.304049.

