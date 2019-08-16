Man hit by 18-wheeler near Jordan Bridge in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man was hit by an 18-wheeler at the base of the Jordan Bridge Friday afternoon.
The call came in at 2:03 p.m. Authorities say the crash happened in the 3900 block of Elm Street.
Portsmouth Police have secured the scene, and all eastbound traffic is being rerouted. All westbound traffic is delayed feeding in.
Drivers are advised to take the Downtown Tunnel or the Gilmerton Bridge across the river until access to the Jordan Bridge is restored.
This is a developing story.
36.807821 -76.304049