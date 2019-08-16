Making Mojitos for National Rum Day on Coast Live

August 16, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - National Run Day is observed on August 16th and to celebrate, Dennis Ferrigno from Executive Beverage (ExecBeverage.com) joins us to make three different types of Mojitos. Plus, he teaches us the history behind the locally made Blackbeard's Point Rum.

Classic Mojito

1.5 OZ Silver Rum
1.0 OZ Agave Nectar
3.0 OZ Soda
5-6 Mint Leaves
3 Lime Wedges

Jalapeño, Cilantro Lime Mojito

1.5 OZ Silver Rum
1.0 OZ Agave Nectar
3.0 OZ SODA
3-4 Mint Leaves
3-4 Sprigs of Cilantro
3-4 Small Pieces Of Jalapeño
3 Lime Wedges

Strawberry Lemon Mojito

1.5 OZ Silver Rum
1.0 OZ Agave Nectar
3.0 OZ SODA
5-6 Mint Leaves
3-4 Pieces Of Fresh Strawberry
3 Lemon Wedges

 

