Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Increasing humidity with weekend storms

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

We’ll have showers and storms early with gradual clearing overnight. Expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.

Rain chances drop slightly for the weekend but our humidity will be on the rise. Saturday will feature a Mix of Sun and Clouds with warmer highs in the upper 80s. With higher dew points, it’ll feel more like the upper 90s. We’ll have a chance of showers and storms (30%) but severe weather is not expected.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with a Mix of Sun and Clouds with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat Index values will be hot again and in the upper 90s to near 100. Showers and storms will be possible (30%).

As we head back to work, rain chances will gradually increase towards the end of the week with an approaching front. Temperatures will trend above normal and in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Saturday: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday Night: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 16th

1996 Severe Thunderstorms: Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Cumberland Co – Hail 0.75-1.00″

2000 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

2007 Thunderstorms: Wind damage across Goochland, Powhatan, Amelia, Louisa

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

