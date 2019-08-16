London Fletcher, Chris Samuels to be inducted into Redskins Ring of Fame

ASHBURN, Va. (Redskins Public Relations) – The Washington Redskins announced Thursday that the team has selected former linebacker London Fletcher and left tackle Chris Samuels to become the 50th and 51st members of the team’s Ring of Fame, respectively. The games during which each player will be honored will be announced at a later date.

“London Fletcher and Chris Samuels are two of the greatest Redskins during my tenure as owner of this franchise,” said Washington Redskins Owner Daniel M. Snyder. “Their consistent level of play, leadership in the locker room and dedication to excellence during their time as Redskins were everything you could ask for from a player. I am honored to make two tremendous additions to our storied Ring of Fame.”

London Fletcher played 16 seasons in the NFL, appearing in 256 regular season games with 240 starts. He finished his career with 2,038 tackles (1,383 solo), 39 sacks, 23 interceptions for 168 yards, including two returned for touchdowns, 96 passes defensed, 20 forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries. Fletcher also started in all nine postseason games that he appeared in, including Super Bowl XXXIV and Super Bowl XXXVI as a member of the St. Louis Rams. He finished his postseason career with 70 total tackles (45 solo), 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed.

Fletcher played seven seasons with the Redskins (2007-13) and was one of, if not the best middle linebackers in the NFL during that span. He started in all 112 regular season games that he appeared in as a Redskin and registered 956 total tackles (616 solo), 11.5 sacks, 12 interceptions for 67 yards, including one returned for a touchdown, 53 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries during that span. During that seven year span, Fletcher was No. 1 in the NFL in total tackles (956), No. 3 in the NFL in solo tackles (616) and No. 1 in the NFL in assisted tackles (340) according to STATS LLC. His 12 interceptions during that span were the most among all linebackers. His 53 passes defensed from 2007-13 were tied with Karlos Dansby for the most by any linebacker in the NFL. In 2013, he set a Redskins single game postseason record when he registered 15 total tackles against the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round. During his tenure as a Redskin, Fletcher was selected to four Pro Bowls (2009-12).

“It is a tremendous honor to be going into the Ring of Fame. It is something that I don’t take for granted,” said Fletcher. “I grew up watching a lot of the old Redskins players whether it was Darrell Green, John Riggins and some of the old guys that wore the Burgundy and Gold, so for me to be joining them in the Ring of Fame is something, man. I’m humbled by it and I’m still smiling from ear to ear about getting that call and knowing that I’ll be going into the Ring of Fame.”

Chris Samuels was selected by the Redskins with the No. 3 overall pick in 2000 NFL Draft. He went on to play all 10 seasons of his career in Washington. Samuels started at left tackle in all 141 regular season games in which he appeared in as a Redskin and also started in the three postseason contests that the Redskins appeared in during his tenure with the team.

During his 10 year career with the Redskins, Samuels was widely regarded as one of the game’s premier left tackles. He was selected to six Pro Bowls in 10 seasons and his six Pro Bowl appearances as a Redskin ranks sixth most in franchise history, trailing only Chris Hanburger, Charley Taylor, Darrell Green, Ken Houston and Trent Williams. Samuels four consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2005-08 are tied for the fifth longest streak in franchise history, trailing only Ken Houston, Trent Williams, Len Hauss and Chris Hanburger. In his rookie season with the Redskins in 2000, he was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

“When Mr. Snyder called me and told me that I was getting inducted into the Ring of Fame, I was excited because there were so many great Redskins before me – guys like Darrell Green, John Riggins and all of those guys,” said Samuels. “Just to be among those guys right now and in that position is just truly great. It is an honor and a blessing. I love the Redskins organization and the fans and it is just a great deal for me to be inducted in.”

