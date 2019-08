Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Jason Cale Band (www.jasoncalemusic.com) perform their own style of contemporary blues fusion along with a healthy helping of New Orleans funk.

Three members of the group join us live in the studio to perform the original songs, "What Ya Say" and "Ain't Seen Nothing Yet".

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music - tidewateracoustic.org.