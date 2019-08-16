Hampton Police investigating after woman severely injured in shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is searching for a suspect after a woman was shot late Thursday night.

According to police, at approximately 11:17 p.m., dispatch received a call for a shooting in the 100 block of Twin Lakes Circle. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Her injuries were determined to be life-threatening, and she was taken to the hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.