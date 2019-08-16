× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain returns to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another round of rain and storms… We will see a mix partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Expect scattered showers and storms again today, a 20% chance in the morning to a 50% chance in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel more like the mid 90s with the high humidity.

Rain chances drop for the weekend. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It will still be humid so afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. An isolated shower/storm is possible, mainly along the coast and in NE NC.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: Light & Variable

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 16th

1996 Severe Thunderstorms: Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Cumberland Co – Hail 0.75-1.00″

2000 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

2007 Thunderstorms: Wind damage across Goochland, Powhatan, Amelia, Louisa

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

