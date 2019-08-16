Franklin police investigating after woman involved in hit & run

FRANKLIN, Va. – Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Friday.

Around 11 p.m., Franklin Police responded to the 500 block of Laurel Street for a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

Officers located a 24-year old female who said she had been crossing the intersection of Pretlow Street and Elm Street, when she was struck by the mirror of a passing car. The vehicle was described as a four door that is dark in color.

Franklin Fire & Rescue, responded and treated the victim for minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing at this time and there are no suspects at this time. Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at (757)-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at (757)-562-8599.

Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward while remaining anonymous.