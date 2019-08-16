Elizabeth City man killed in motorcycle crash

Posted 7:59 am, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40AM, August 16, 2019

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A 60-year-old man was killed in a single-motorcycle crash in Elizabeth City Wednesday night.

According to the NC Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Meadstown Road at 8:50 p.m. The driver, identified as Calvin Preston Pitchford, ran off the road, hit a ditch and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Medics took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pitchford was the pastor of Symons Creek Tabernacle Church in Elizabeth City. Another local church took to Facebook to share their love and condolences for the congregation at Symons Creek Tabernacle.

The highway patrol said the crash’s cause remains under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 36.210521 by -76.221617.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.