Colonial Downs evacuated after faulty fire alarm sensor

NEW KENT Co., Va. – Colonial Downs in New Kent County was evacuated Friday night.

John Marshall, the Executive Vice President of Operations at Colonial Downs Group, LLC, told News 3 a fire alarm went off at the property around 7:36 p.m. due to a faulty sensor.

Out of an abundance of caution, staff evacuated the building and racetrack areas.

Within 40 minutes, fire officials gave the all-clear for team members and guests to re-enter the facility.

Marshall thanked the New Kent Fire Department for quickly responding to the incident and thoroughly investigating the cause of the alarm.

