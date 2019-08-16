City of Chesapeake looks to close bridge for six months over repairs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The City of Chesapeake said it will close the Centerville Turnpike bridge in order to repair several components of the bridge and is expected to last six months.

The city said repairs need to be made on how the bridge opens to permit marine vehicles pass through on the river below. Other repairs include the removal of lead paint and replacing the bridge deck.

The bridge will be closed on Saturday, August 24. Detours will be set up along Mount Pleasant Road, Chesapeake Expressway, Butts Station Road, and Kempsville road. See map below for details.

Centerville Turnpike will be open to local traffic only during the closure. The city added tolls on the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge and the Chesapeake Expressway will not be suspended.

More information on the bridge work can be found here.