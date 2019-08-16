Celebrating National Roller Coaster Day at Busch Gardens on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Friday, August 16th is National Roller Coaster Day and to celebrate we visited Busch Gardens in Williamsburg. There we rode four roller coasters and talked with Senior Leader in Design and Engineering, Suzy Cheely, about the construction of their upcoming launch coaster, Pantheon.

Make the most of the final weeks of summer with a special deal from Busch Gardens and Water Country USA. The parks are offering free admission for kids ages 3-9 with any single or multi-day ticket purchase.

