Virginia Beach, Norfolk Police searching for suspect following police pursuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a suspect after they fled from police early Thursday morning.

According to the department, dispatch received a call for a firearms violation in the 1600 block of Douglas Court at 2:17 a.m. Dispatch told police a residence had been shot at by an unknown suspect, who left the scene in a vehicle.

While officers were canvassing the area, dispatch received another call for suspects breaking into vehicles in the area of Thamesford Drive and Eddystone Drive.

Officers responded to the second scene, and while canvassing, an officer saw a vehicle near where the house was shot at.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, and the driver drove through several yards in an effort to evade the officer. A pursuit began, in which the driver traveled into Norfolk.

The Virginia Beach officer lost sight of the suspect vehicle, and ended the pursuit near Ballentine Boulevard.

The vehicle and suspects have not been located at this time, and Virginia State Police and the Norfolk Police Department have been advised of the pursuit.