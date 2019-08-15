× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Another chance for rain and storms today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Keep the umbrella close… We will see more showers and storms today as a front lingers along the East Coast. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. A strong to severe storm is possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Rain chances will increase from a 20% chance this morning to a 60% chance this afternoon. Temperatures will drop to the mid 80s today, but it will be muggy. Expect an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s.

We will see a mix of clouds on Friday with scattered showers and storms, a 20% chance in the morning to a 30% chance in the afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 80s and it will still be humid.

The weekend looks nice, for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It will still be humid so afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. An isolated shower/storm is possible but most of the weekend will be dry.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 15th

1992 F0 Tornado: Virginia Beach

1992 F1, F0 Tornadoes: Currituck Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.