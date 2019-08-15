Share your thoughts on motorized scooters to Virginia Beach leaders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – City leaders want to hear what you have to say about the new motorized scooters that have hit the streets.

​​They want help to help guide the future of motorized scooters and their impact on the transportation landscape of Virginia Beach.

A five-question survey will be available online from August 15 – September 3, officials said.

Four of the questions are multiple choice and focus on developing a responsible presence of motorized scooters while sustaining a healthy and safe community for residents and visitors. The last question is open-ended and allows participants to provide feedback that fosters a balance of safety and scooter access.

Click here to take the short survey.

The survey results will be shared with City officials to help create policy and determine guidelines to ensure a safe atmosphere for riders, citizens and visitors.

For more information, please contact Brian Solis at bsolis@vbgov.com.