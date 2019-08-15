Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins throws first TD pass in preseason loss to Cincinnati

LANDOVER, Md. – On his first drive in his first game on his home field, Dwayne Haskins threw his first NFL touchdown.

Haskins, the Washington Redskins rookie selected 15th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, connected with Robert Davis for a 55-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of Thursday night’s preseason contest against the Cincinnati Bengals – a game Washington lost 23-13. It’s Haskins’ first career touchdown pass after failing to find the end zone in his pro debut last week in Cleveland.

For the game, on seven drives, Haskins completes seven of 14 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.