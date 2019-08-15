Police: Man assaults officer, leads foot pursuit after shoplifting in Virginia Beach

Posted 10:47 am, August 15, 2019

Brian Holliday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested a man Wednesday after a shoplifting incident at Walmart.

According to police, officers were called to a shoplifting case at 8:48 p.m. When police responded to the Walmart at 2021 Lynnhaven Parkway, they learned about a man in the business concealing merchandise.

The man fled the business as police approached, which led to a foot pursuit. An officer was assaulted while the man attempted to get away.

The man, identified as Brian Holliday, was apprehended a short distance away and charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest, assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a schedule I or II drug.

