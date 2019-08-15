Norfolk Police hold 3rd annual ‘Five-0 and Fades’ back-to-school event

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is partnering with local barbers once again to give back to their community.

The department’s back-to-school community outreach program, “Five-0 and Fades,” will give free haircuts – and encouragement – to 300 boys ages 5 through 18.

In addition to free haircuts, there will be numerous opportunities for youth and their families to engage with Norfolk officers in a block party atmosphere. Games, free food and fun activities such as K9 and other Specialty Unit demonstrations will be offered.

Norfolk Police also plan to use the event to continue conversations about gun violence.

“I’m grateful our officers and community partners are intentional about sharing resources that will make a difference in the lives of our youth,” said Police Chief Larry D. Boone. “We don’t just give kids a backpack and a pat on the back and say, ‘Good luck’ – we are far more invested than that.”

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. September 1 at the Southside STEM Academy at Campostella. The first 300 boys to receive haircuts will also receive a free backpack.

Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a haircut. Adults are not limited to the number of youth they may bring to receive haircuts.

Five-0 and Fades was originally launched January 2017 with a live community barbershop forum, for discussions on difficult topics between officers and young men.

