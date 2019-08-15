No injuries after 3-story structure fire in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – A family is safe after a three-story home caught fire Wednesday night.

According to Nags Head Fire & Rescue, the call came in at 10:50 p.m. for the fire. Crews responded to the 200 block of W. Bays Edge, where first arriving crews reported that the wooden home had heavy fire showing from its exterior.

Units from Nags Head Fire & Rescue, Colington, Kill Devil Hills, Roanoke Island Fire, Dare Emergency Medical Service, the Nags Head Police Department, Dominion Power and the Nags Head Water Department responded to the fire.

The family and their pets staying in the house self-evacuated, and were provided lodging for the night.

The fire marshal is still investigating the fire’s cause.