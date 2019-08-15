× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Storm chance Friday, mainly dry weekend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Stormy end to the work week… Scattered showers and storms are expected to continue overnight. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. It’ll be exceptionally muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

We will see a mix of clouds on Friday with scattered showers and storms, a 20% chance in the morning to a 40% chance in the afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 80s and it will still be humid.

The weekend looks nice, for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It will still be humid so afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. An isolated shower/storm is possible but most of the weekend will be dry.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Friday: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Friday Night: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 15th

1992 F0 Tornado: Virginia Beach

1992 F1, F0 Tornadoes: Currituck Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.