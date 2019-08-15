Local girls find role models in Chesapeake Fire Department through Camp Fury

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A local camp is connecting local girls with the elite women of the Chesapeake Fire Department.

The City of Chesapeake is joining with the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast for Camp Fury August 12 through August 16.

The camp, which is also in Norfolk and Hampton during the summer, introduces girls to the typically male-dominated careers of firefighting, policing and emergency service careers.

Throughout the week, participants will be challenged with aerial ladder climbs, rappelling down the side of a building and practicing search and rescue missions. The goal is to build self-confidence and learn teamwork skills.

Camp Fury in Chesapeake was started by Firefighter Paramedic Lieutenant Mandy George with the Chesapeake Fire Department, who volunteered with the Hampton camp in prior years.

The camp is for girls in grades 6 through 12. This is the fourth year of the camp in Chesapeake.