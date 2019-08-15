James City Co. Police warn about presence of ATM skimmers

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Police are warning people about ATM skimmers after one was found at a bank in James City County.
Police said skimmers are devices that are placed over card readers on machines that scan credit or debit cards, like ATM’s and gas pumps.
Criminals put these small, inconspicuous devices into place and come back a few days later to retrieve them. They are then able to access card information from all cards that were scanned through the device.
Here’s how you can avoid becoming a victim:
- Take a good look at a card reader before using it.
- Look for signs of tampering and anything unusual. Some skimmers will cover the flashing indicator light on ATM’s.
- Feel for loose parts, as card reader parts should not wiggle or move when gently pressed. If you see or feel something unusual, do not use the machine and contact the financial institution or business.
- If you see something, say something. If you see suspicious activity at an ATM or other card reader device, please contact police at 757-566-0112.