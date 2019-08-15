Fredericksburg Police arrest woman for Buffalo Wild Wings sex crimes

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Montross woman was arrested and charged with sex crimes allegedly committed in a Buffalo Wild Wing bathroom.

Nikesha Roy, 31, was charged with sexual battery, sexual object penetration, and attempted sexual object penetration in connection to the August 9 and 10 incidents at the restaurant on Carl D. Silver Parkway, CBS 6 reported.

“Both victims, who are not familiar with one another, report [Roy] approached them and struck up a conversation. [She] appeared intoxicated and asked the victims to accompany her to the restroom,” a Fredericksburg Police Department spokesperson said. “Both victims escorted the suspect to the restroom where they were sexually assaulted.”

One of the incidents happened at about 9 p.m. on August 9, police said The other hours later — at 1:30 a.m. — on August 10, police said.

Roy turned herself in to police after officers released images obtained by one of the women who accused Roy of the crime.

Roy was booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.