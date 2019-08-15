Fox found in Virginia Beach neighborhood tests positive for rabies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A fox that has tested positive for rabies was found in the 2200 block of Maple Street over the weekend.

The City of Virginia Beach says on Saturday, August 13, the fox was found in the Cape Story by the Sea subdivision after an altercation with a human on a bike path.

The fox is now dead.

Rabies is 100% fatal if left untreated.

If anyone in your household – including your pet – has had any exposure to stray or wild animals in this area within the last few weeks, you are asked to contact your physician or the Health Department at (757) 518-2700 between 8:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Only call 911 in the event of an emergency.

