Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife involved in plane crash in Tennessee, reports say

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were involved in a plane crash in Elizabethton, Tennessee, Thursday afternoon, according to WJHL.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport.

The FAA says a Cessna Citation belonging to JRM Air, LLC, which is based in Mooresville, North Carolina, rolled off the runway at 3:40 p.m.

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier told WJHL Earnhardt and his wife, Amy, were on the plane. The retired NASCAR driver was taken to a hospital after the crash, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Preliminary information says three people on the plane were evacuated. No injuries were reported to the FAA.

Earnhardt’s sister Kelley confirmed the news on Twitter. She said while everyone is safe, they have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

This is a developing story.

