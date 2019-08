Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Randy Richardson and Randy Holtman from Captain Jack's restaurant and The Black Pearl food truck, show us how to create a grilled scallop taco and a shrimp and alligator sausage po-boy.

They want to get us ready for theĀ just in time for the second Crabtown Seafood Festival, Saturday, August 17th along the water in Downtown Hampton. For more information visit www.hampton.gov.