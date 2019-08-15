PASQUOTANK COUNTY, Nc- It’s a heart wrenching reminder of a young life lost in a split second; shattered glass, tire tracks and twisted shrubs.
“You look around and you see all this and his jersey here, and we are just all family so its kinda hard,” said Brooke Ciccarell, a high school student at Pasquotank High.
“I have to pass Logan’s memorial now when I come to work, I speak to him everyday I speak to him every night,” said Spencer.
Spencer said the last time he saw Logan was less than 24 hours before he died at team church on Sunday.
“On his way out the door, I shook his hand and said hey, I’ll see you tomorrow, just like we do everyday, tomorrow really never came for us,” explained Spencer.
Spencer said Grubb was a role model on and off the field.
“He was the glue for us, when guys needed a ride to practice he was that guy, when guys needed motivation he was that guy,” stated Spencer.
A star athlete that will be sorely missed as the team is on their way to embarking on a new season.
“We will think about that everyday, Logan doesn’t go anywhere he is right here in spirit,” said Spencer.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, released this statement after the accident:
“The Board of Education, Superintendent (Catherine) Edmonds and the ECPPS family are deeply saddened by the loss of our student,” Sawyer said in a statement released by the school district. “Logan was not only our student, but also the son of one of our educators. We share sincere and heartfelt condolences with his family and friends.”
The school district will have additional counselors and support staff on hand as the start of school approaches.