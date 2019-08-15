17 hospitalized after van rolls over in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON Co., N.C. – More than a dozen people are in the hospital after a van crashed on River Road near Post Office Road in Henrico Thursday evening.

Crews with Gaston Fire-Rescue-EMS and the Roanoke-Wildwood Fire Department responded to a rollover in the area at 6:43 p.m.

Seventeen people in total were hurt. Of the 17, 11 were listed as non-urgent, five were urgent and one was critically injured.

Authorities say of the five victims, one was found trapped inside a multi-passenger van. Firefighters removed two rows of rear seats using hydraulic rescue cutters and reciprocating saws.

The victims were taken to Halifax Regional Medical Center of Roanoke Rapids and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center of Emporia.

Units stayed on scene for more than an hour; the road was closed while crews worked the crash.

N.C. Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. Northampton County Emergency Management, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

