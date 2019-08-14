York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office asks neighbors to register camera systems, help solve crimes

YORK Co., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is launching a new program that uses home and business security camera footage from participating neighbors in the area to solve crimes.

The SHIELD program allows residents and businesses to register their privately-owned surveillance camera systems, such as Ring and Nest, with the sheriff’s office. As deputies respond to criminal incidents within the community, they will be able to contact registered users about using footage gathered from the security cameras to assist in apprehension and prosecution.

The sheriff’s office does not monitor or control any registered cameras, and will only reach out to use camera footage if a criminal incident takes place in the vicinity of a security camera.

“Many people currently operate surveillance systems at their businesses and/or homes,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “As crimes occur nearby, they are not always aware that their video system may have captured information that could help solve crime.”

To learn more about the program and register your security system with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, click here.