Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Another round of scattered storms today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Stuck in a weather groove… We will see several chances for showers and storms over the next few days as a cold front slowly slides over the region and lingers along the coast. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe (“Level 1” threat today). Gusty winds and heavy downpours will be our biggest threats. Our biggest chance for storms will be late this afternoon to tonight. It will be hot and humid again today with highs near 90 and an afternoon heat index in the upper 90s.

Rain chances continue tomorrow. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. A strong to severe storm is possible again (“Level 1” threat). Highs will drop to the mid 80s tomorrow, but it will still be humid. Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon.

The weekend looks pretty nice, for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s. It will still be humid so afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. An isolated shower/storm is possible but most of the weekend will be dry.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 14th

1953 Hurricane Barbara: Strong Winds Gusts Southeast Virginia, Eastern Shore

1975 F0 Tornado: Gloucester Co

2004 F1 Tornado: Brunswick Co, F0 Tornado: Chesapeake

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

