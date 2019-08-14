Want to get on a boat before summer’s end? There’s an app for that

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - There's an app for everything these days. That includes enjoying a summer afternoon on someone else's boat.

GetMyBoat aims to bring boating to everyone by connecting people with local captains willing to rent out their boats.

The app has listings around the world, including dozens in Hampton Roads. In fact, the San Francisco-based company has a sales office in Virginia Beach.

The company says with summer winding down, it's a great time for families to spend some time together on the water before the Labor Day holiday and school begins.

"Really just to try and get people out on the water. It's the last big summer hurrah of the season in the U.S.," said Douglas Bird with GetMyBoat. "[We want to] get families on the water before everyone goes back to school and really enjoy the beautiful weather we have in Virginia Beach."

GetMyBoat is free to download on iPhone and Android, and it's also free for boat owners to list their boats. Owners then set their own prices for rental.

Outside the U.S., its more popular locations include Spain, Italy and France.