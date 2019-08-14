Virginia Beach man charged in ‘road rage’ assault that left person seriously injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was charged following an assault in the parking lot of the Aviation Museum.

According to police, at 10:14 p.m. August 9, officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the parking lot, located at 1341 Princess Anne Road.

Officers found that a road rage-type incident occurred that started verbally but escalated into a physical assault. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Raymond Charles Stevens was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police have not released additional details.