HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Will Hawkins from Hawkins Enterprises, Inc. shares some great ideas for how to make indoor adjustments that can make a difference in the life of someone who is aging or has a disability. He talks about the most important spaces in the home to update and shares why DIY projects aren't always the best idea for this type of renovation.

