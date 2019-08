Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The weather is hot and there are kids in the pool. And that means other things may be getting in the pool that you don;t want there.

Todd Crowe from Pool Scouts shares some everyday pool maintenance tips and the step-by-step process that should be used to clean to pool if somebody has an "accident" while swimming.

For more information visit vbnorfolk.poolscouts.com.