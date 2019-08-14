RV worth $275k stolen from Hampton Convention Center parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. – An RV worth more than $275,000 was stolen from the Hampton Convention Center parking lot ahead of an RV show planned for this weekend.

According to James Dodd, the owner of Dodd RV, the RV was a maroon and silver 2019 Tiffin Allegro 33aa diesel motor home with paper transport tag 36249t. Its serial number ends in 7525.

The vehicle was reported stolen Wednesday morning. On Facebook, Dodd said the motor home may now be in Virginia Beach.

Anyone with information on the motor home’s whereabouts is asked to call the police or Dodd RV of the Peninsula at 833-3633.