Newport News man arrested after fleeing from police during traffic stop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man was arrested and charged with disregarding and eluding law enforcement after a Tuesday night traffic stop.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers attempted to stop a black sedan in the area of 32nd Street and Wickham Avenue for driving without headlights on.

The vehicle failed to stop, and continued westbound on 32nd Street. The vehicle proceeded to the 800 block of 35th Street, where the driver exited and fled from officers on foot.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Moore, was apprehended and taken into custody.