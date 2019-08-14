Music news with Ashley from ALT 105.3 on Coast Live

Posted 2:12 pm, August 14, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ashley from ALT 105.3 (alt1053.com) shares the latest updates on the collaboration between Jack White and Jack Black, Billie Eilish setting a record for women in music, a new album for "Tool" and The Lumineers' World Tour.

