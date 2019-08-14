Man crashes while driving Norfolk gunshot victim to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. – A man who was shot in Norfolk overnight was involved in a crash while on the way to the hospital.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Redgate Avenue for a single-vehicle crash around 12 a.m. Officers arrived to find the passenger, a 20-year-old man, inside the vehicle suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

The driver of the vehicle told police that he was taking the victim to the hospital when he crashed. The driver was not involved in the shooting incident, police say.

After speaking with both men, police determined that the victim was shot outside in the 1700 block of O’Keefe Street.

As police continue to investigate this incident, they are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Download the News 3 app for updates.