Woman dead, man left with life-threatening injuries following Virginia Beach ‘incident’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating an ‘incident’ that left a woman dead and a man critically injured Wednesday morning.

They have not given much information as they are currently responding to the scene, but police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

The incident happened in the 5500 block of Bound Brook Court at the Lynnbrook Forest town homes. According to police, a relative called the incident in.

There is a large police presence and a portion of Bound Brook Court is blocked off.

This is a developing story.

