Keeping intruders out: Ways to make your home more secure

It's a scary thought -- someone getting into your home while you're gone or even while you're sleeping, but there are some easy things you can do to help keeping unwanted people out.

A good first step is making sure your home is lit with lights near entry ways and motion sensor lights.

Other actions you can take include:

Installing camera systems. They can very from hundreds of dollars in cost to fairly inexpensive. Doorbell cameras can be effective in catching the faces of potential intruders who come to your door and can be controlled from your phone.

Alarm systems and alarm signage

Window and glass-break sensors

Meeting and getting to know your neighbors

“There are neighbors that could be retired, there are neighbors that could work [different shifts]. There’s gonna be always someone around and the trusted neighbors, if you don’t know your neighbors, please get to know your neighbors. They’re the eyes and ears of your house," said Officer Roger Whitley with the Norfolk Police Department.

To help keep windows from breaking, install security film so when it shatters, it doesn't fall apart.

Also make sure the deadbolt on your front door works properly and is at least 1 1/2 inches long. The screws that keep the deadbolt in place should also be around 2 1/2 to 3 inches so the door is more difficult to kick in.

Norfolk police and police in other cities in Hampton Roads offer free home checks for possible security improvements. Call your local police department to see what they offer.