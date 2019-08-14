Flood Advisory in effect for portions of Southside, Peninsula until 11:45 p.m. Wednesday

Four displaced after lightning strike ignites Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. – Four people have been forced out of their home after a fire in the 3500 block of Dominion Avenue Wednesday night.

Firefighters with Norfolk Fire-Rescue arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the attic of the two-story home.

After extinguishing all visible flames and checking for hot spots, fire officials announced everyone made it out of the house safely.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department says the fire was caused by a lightning strike that hit the garage and extended into the main house.

