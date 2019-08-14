× First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers and storms this evening

The stormy stretch of weather will continue this evening as the cold front slowly crosses the region. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area until a ‘Level 1’ for severe storms. That means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. A slight chance for a couple storms overnight, otherwise skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will be warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s. Some patchy fog is possible especially along the Eastern Shore.

Showers and storms at times on Thursday as the front stalls across North Carolina. We will see several disturbances move along the front. This will bring us showers and possible storms throughout the day. The Storm Predictions Center has southern portions of the area in a ‘Level 1’ for severe weather. That means and isolated severe storm is not out of the question. We also have the chance to see some flash flooding especially in North Carolina. The storms that develop will be very slow movers and have the potential to drop several inches of rain. Temperatures will be closer to normal with highs in the mid 80s.

Another unsettled day to end the work week. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s with some scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon.

Right now, the weekend isn’t looking too bad. We are keeping a 20 percent chance for both days. Otherwise expect a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

