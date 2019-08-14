Firefighters rescue people escaping from window in Norfolk apartment fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Crews responded to an apartment fire early morning Wednesday.

Around 3:45 a.m., firefighters arrived to the 1000 block of 37th Street. They said the fire started on the second floor and quickly moved to the attic area.

Firefighters said they saw two people trying to escape through a window, one woman was hanging from the window and a man was still inside. They were able to assist them to safety.

The building has a total of eight units and four people were taken to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The fire is under control after a quick response and there were no injuries to firefighters. Six adults and two children were displaced because of the fire.

There is no information as to possible damage or what caused the fire at this time.

News 3 has a crew at the scene to gather more.

